Andros Townsend discloses the Everton winger battle: “A 7/10 game is not good enough.”

After Andros Townsend disclosed Rafa Benitez’s plans for the season, Everton fans should expect a lot more goals from their wingers this season.

Townsend and Alex Iwobi both scored in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, as the Blues battled their way through to the next round with ten men.

The two goals come after Demarai Gray’s debut Everton goal against Leeds on Saturday, demonstrating the depth of the Toffees’ wide areas, despite the absence of James Rodriguez.

Townsend was pulled for the return to Goodison last weekend after starting the first game against Southampton, and the 30-year-old spoke on the club website about the difficulty he faces to keep his starting berth.

Everton analysis: Rafa Benitez’s gamble comes off as Alex Iwobi begins to respond to inquiries.

He admitted, “Competition is usually healthy.”

“Like I said, Alex was probably unlucky not to start [against Southampton], and I started, got the assist, and that wasn’t good enough to start [against Leeds], when Alex started and played really well, as did Demarai.

“Because Alex and I have both scored goals, the competition will bring out the best in us.

“We know that a 7/10 performance isn’t good enough, and the manager, with the way he works in training, will keep pushing us to achieve our full potential.”

Townsend worked with Benitez briefly at Newcastle in 2016, scoring three goals and setting up two more in ten games before heading to Crystal Palace.

It is apparent that the Spanish coach knows how to get the best out of the England international, since his previous highest score was six league goals.

Everton’s new number 14 has conceded that it will be the wide players’ responsibility this season to reduce the team’s reliance on Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Townsend added, “We’ve all scored goals this season now, and hopefully we can all keep scoring goals for this football club.”

“We’ve been working on [scoring goals]in training.

“I’ve indicated in prior interviews that the manager wants his wingers to get in behind and get into, as Alex [Iwobi] did for his goal.”

