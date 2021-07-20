Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and other new Everton signings have been given squad numbers.

It’s all part of the thrill of the preseason. Before the huge Premier League kick-off, the Everton signing holds up the renowned royal blue shirt and then his fresh new squad number is revealed.

For some, a shirt number bears little significance, but for others, it holds superstition or enormous personal value, and in Blues history, the number nine shirt holds great significance.

Andros Townsend was the first player signed by Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park on Tuesday, and Asmir Begovic is set to follow suit.

They’ll need to choose squad numbers with new players, and there are a lot of vacancies right now, so which could Townsend take?

Well, the new Everton winger was given the number 31 jersey at Tottenham at the start of his career, and he wore a variety of numbers throughout a massive nine loan periods away from White Hart Lane.

Townsend worked his way up from squad number 17 to 7 before joining Newcastle in 2015 and wearing the number 25 shirt. He returned to the number 17 shirt at Crystal Palace, but wore the number 10 jersey for the next five seasons.

Townsend’s new club, though, implies new digits, as all of his previous shirt numbers are currently unavailable at Goodison Park.

So, which route could he take? As a winger with a lovely left foot, he might opt for the shirt he wore at Birmingham during a loan stay in 2012.

Another option for Townsend is, while and are also up for grabs.

Alternatively, he might wear Leighton Baines’ old shirt, however the number is normally reserved for defenders, mainly left-backs, according to the unofficial football shirt rule book that we supporters have in our heads.

What about any other new signings who come through the Goodison Park exit with Townsend?

The shirt will be available if Jonjoe Kenny is transferred away from Everton this summer, while Bernard’s will be available if the Brazilian completes a move, as revealed by The Washington Newsday last week.

Whichever strip you choose. “The summary has come to an end.”