Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray demonstrate why Everton’s £22 million transfer decision was correct.

Ademola Lookman was signed by Everton two years ago today.

For others, the £22 million paid by RB Leipzig for a player who failed to make an impression at Goodison Park was a welcome boost to the bank account.

Others believe the forward was not given a fair chance in the Toffees first team and that it was a mistake to let a player with so much promise leave, regardless of the money.

Has the decision proven to be correct now that two seasons have passed? Probably.

Of sure, Everton’s wide areas have lacked vitality, but who’s to claim Lookman was the answer to that problem?

When he sprinted straight at goal, you could feel the fear on defenders’ faces, and his ball-handling ability could utterly fool the opposition. However, with only 48 appearances for the Blues, the most of which came as a substitute, his impact on the pitch was negligible.

That isn’t all on Lookman’s shoulders; it’s difficult to get into a routine when you’re in and out of the team, but when a £22 million offer came in for a winger who had cost only £7 million and wasn’t a regular, it made sense to accept.

Lookman joined Everton from Charlton in January 2017 at the age of 19 and scored on his debut in an entertaining 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City. During his first year with the club, he made 15 appearances.

Sam Allardyce gave Lookman some opportunity when Ronald Koeman, the man who signed him, was fired, and he insisted Lookman would not depart on loan in January 2018. He later changed his mind, and a temporary transition to Championship Derby was scheduled.

Lookman, on the other hand, desired RB Leipzig and was rewarded for his “stubbornness.”

“We wanted him to go out on loan with the hope of playing first-team football every week, and I thought we had a much greater chance to accomplish that, but his obstinacy meant he got his own way in the end,” Allardyce stated. “I’m hoping he proves all of us incorrect. And I hope he succeeds because it will bring him back to our group, where he is a threat.” “The summary comes to an end.”