Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s coach, expects a tough battle against North Macedonia.

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s head coach, has cautioned that his team would have to be at their best to beat Euro 2020 minnows North Macedonia on Thursday.

Shevchenko’s team faces a must-win game in Bucharest after losing their opening Group C match 3-2 to Holland in Amsterdam on Sunday, after coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

“First and foremost, we need to play our best game,” Shevchenko, a former AC Milan and Chelsea striker, said at a press conference.

“We have our game plan in place, and a lot will hinge on our midfield’s movement and ball movement, as well as the pace and quality of their deliveries.

“We are a team that enjoys going for the kill. Tomorrow, being clinical will be crucial.”

North Macedonia lost their first game 3-1 against Austria in their first major tournament, but Shevchenko expects a strong response.

He stated, “This is a team that deserves recognition.” “They have a well-established playing system, exceptional leaders, and a strong character.

“They nearly usually play a 5-3-2 formation and enjoy counter-attacking. They are also capable fighters. As a result, we don’t anticipate any gifts from them tomorrow.”

Following the advise of Manchester City teammate Ilkay Gundogan, Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko expects a tough match.

“I spoke to Gundogan, my Manchester City teammate, about North Macedonia because they beat Germany 2-1 away a few months ago,” he remarked. ‘Trust me, this team is trying to play good football,’ he remarked.

“North Macedonia is a fantastic team. They are like family on the field.

“They don’t have the same caliber of players as Holland, but they are a formidable unit. They have a tremendously well-organized defense, and scoring against them is really difficult.”

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski told a press conference his side would play without fear in their bid to progress from the group.

He said: “We came to the Euros to reach the round of 16. Whoever wins this match will have a better chance of progressing. We don’t feel any pressure, yet we do. (This is a brief piece.)