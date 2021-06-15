Andreas Weimann reaffirms his commitment to Bristol City.

Andreas Weimann has extended his contract with Bristol City for another three years, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Since joining the Robins from Derby in 2018, the Austrian international has made 101 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals.

The 29-year-old striker had been linked with a move to Stoke City, but has now decided to stay at Ashton Gate.

“We are thrilled Andi has signed a new agreement, especially given the interest from other teams,” City manager Nigel Pearson said on the club’s website.

“He is a seasoned veteran who knows what he brings to the table, and his aggressive, dynamic style of play is precisely what I look for in players.”