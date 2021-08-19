Andreas Pereira gets his wish in a loan deal with Flamengo.

Andreas Pereira, a midfielder for Manchester United, achieves his desire as he joins Brazilian side Flamengo on a season-long loan.

Pereira reportedly wants to “be pleased, to feel significant,” whether at Old Trafford or elsewhere, according to reports a few weeks ago.

After spending part of his adolescent years with Manchester United’s development academy, the 25-year-old Brazilian earned his first senior squad appearance in 2014.

Pereira has had three loan periods with the club, with Granada (2016-17), Valencia (2017-18), and Lazio (2018-19). (2020-21).

After a strong performance for them last season, the latter sought to sign him on a permanent basis, but Manchester United’s release clause of £21 million ($29 million) was simply too expensive a price to pay.

Both his home club and Pereira stand to gain a lot from this transaction, as the club will be able to focus on newcomer Jadon Sancho’s development with the team, and the Brazilian will get some much-needed playing time ahead of the World Cup next year.

Pereira was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 5-1 triumph over Leeds, and it appears that the club is content to let him go permanently.

Flamengo will pay a loan fee of €1 million ($1.1 million) for the deal, as well as 60% of his earnings this season and a buyout option at the conclusion of the season, according to Goal.

The emergence of Sancho has resulted in a cascade of young players being pushed to the bottom of the pecking order.

Manchester United is set to lose a few more players in the near future.

Brandon Williams is set to join Norwich City on a permanent basis, and West Ham United is still interested in bringing quick winger Jesse Lingard back to the club on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils will try to keep the momentum going when they go to Southampton on August 22.