Andre Gomes is back after missing Everton’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Andre Gomes is expected to re-join the Everton team and play in the club’s upcoming matches in Florida.

Rafa Benitez has been preparing his side for Sunday’s match against Millonarios at the Camping World Stadium, and the Blues midfielder has been absent from the pre-season training camp thus far.

Gomes, on the other hand, was expected to join the squad separately and will be available for their games in the United States.

Everton will face Mexican side Pumas in their second encounter of their US tour, following their weekend battle against Millonarios.

The Blues were supposed to play either Arsenal or Inter Milan in the second round of the competition, but both teams backed out due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this week.

Despite the inclusion of Pumas and Atlético Nacional, who will face their familiar Colombian rivals on Wednesday evening, the winner of Everton vs Millonarios on Sunday will be declared the Florida Cup winners.

The Blues have already welcomed new signings to their squad for the journey to the United States, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray all participating in pre-season training in Florida.

After participating in France’s Euro 2020 campaign during the summer, Lucas Digne has returned to Everton to begin his pre-season.

Meanwhile, after getting into contact with someone who has Covid-19, Fabian Delph has decided not to travel to Florida with his teammates as a precaution.