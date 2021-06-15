Andre Dozzell, an Ipswich midfielder, has joined QPR.

Andre Dozzell has joined QPR from League One side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee. After the Rs activated his contract’s release clause, the midfielder has agreed to a three-year deal at Loftus Road, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.

Dozzell, 22, had been with Ipswich Town since joining their academy 14 years ago and had made 93 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andre to the team. QPR manager Mark Warburton told the club website, “He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young, he has a lot of potential, and he has that adaptability to his game.” “He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, which is crucial for us given how we play and adjust our formation.”