Andersson Could Become Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister PM.

With left-wing politician Magdalena Andersson, called the “bulldozer,” set to be chosen head of the main ruling party on Thursday, Sweden is on the verge of electing its first female prime minister.

In seizing the leadership of the Social Democrats ahead of tough national elections in September 2022, the 54-year-old finance minister and successor apparent to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will confront a fight for political survival.

The academic and former competitive swimmer, who is the lone contender on the ballot, is scheduled to be elected party leader at the Social Democrats’ annual conference in Gothenburg at 4:00 p.m. (1500 GMT).

Lofven has stated that if she becomes the party’s leader, he will quit, though no date has been set. When he leaves, the only thing standing in the way of Andersson becoming Sweden’s first female prime minister is a vote in parliament.

In a society that has long championed gender equality but has occasionally cursed senior women in politics, the achievement almost seems antiquated.

Anna Lindh, a fellow Social Democrat and foreign minister, was killed in a knife incident in a retail store in 2003.

Mona Sahlin, the first woman to lead the Social Democrats and a deputy prime minister, was forced to retire in 2011 after being sidelined by a spending scandal involving Toblerone chocolate in 1995.

Andersson will become Sweden’s first female prime minister if Lofven resigns and Andersson wins the parliamentary vote that follows.

The role could turn out to be a poisoned chalice, as she will be faced with keeping her party in power at a time when its support ratings are near historic lows.

Andersson described herself as a “good, hardworking woman” who enjoys taking command.

She has a reputation in political circles for being frank, which can irritate some people in a society where courtesy is the rule of thumb.

“The Bulldozer” was the title of a recent documentary on her that aired on the Swedish public television channel SVT.

“People even say they’re afraid of her, which is sort of hilarious,” said Anders Lindberg, political editor-in-chief of Aftonbladet, a Swedish newspaper that identifies itself as independent social democratic.

“These elite political scientists or economics professors claiming they are terrified of her,” he continued.

For seven years as Finance Minister under Lofven, she supported fiscal restraint in Brussels, when Sweden joined Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands as the “frugal four” advocating for a more modest European Covid-19 recovery plan.

She is, nonetheless, a close friend of Lofven’s. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.