Analysts say that while Aung San Suu Kyi is no longer in power, the Myanmar Democracy Movement is not dead.

Myanmar’s military hopes that imprisoning Aung San Suu Kyi and her party will be the “final chapter” in their long-running feud, but observers warn that resistance to junta rule has already moved out from beneath her shadow.

Suu Kyi’s incarceration in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that terminated the Southeast Asian country’s democratic interlude sparked massive protests and a deadly assault on dissent.

While the junta has already launched a slew of accusations against the 76-year-old Nobel winner, including a two-year prison for inciting against the military and violating coronavirus restrictions, pro-democracy protesters are moving beyond the campaign she spearheaded decades ago.

Many demonstrators feel that the current struggle must end militarization of the country’s politics and economy permanently.

Crushing Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party she formed, on the other hand, is seen by the junta as putting an end to a significant source of anti-military resistance.

“These are the mild accusations that the regime might have avoided,” independent analyst Soe Myint Aung said of Monday’s judgment, which attracted widespread worldwide censure.

He continued, “The military appears to have doubled down on its extraordinarily oppressive attitude” to Suu Kyi and the NLD.

In the closed-door junta court, she faces a slew of other charges, including multiple counts of corruption, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.

According to a person acquainted with the matter, the next verdict is due on December 14 on another claim that she violated coronavirus laws during the NLD’s victory in the 2020 elections.

Other key members of the NLD have been sentenced to hefty prison terms by junta-appointed judges in recent weeks.

For treason, a former chief minister received 75 years in prison, while a close Suu Kyi adviser and NLD speaker received 20.

“This appears to be the final chapter,” independent analyst David Mathieson told AFP, “completely sidelining Suu Kyi and rupturing the party for life.”

Even though her worldwide image has been damaged by her earlier power-sharing pact with the generals and inability to speak out for Myanmar’s oppressed Rohingya minority, Suu Kyi remains extremely popular in Myanmar.

Residents in Yangon banged pots and pans after Monday’s ruling, a technique that has been utilized since February to express resistance and is traditionally associated with chasing off evil spirits.

Since the coup, flash mob protests and the three-finger pro-democracy salute have become significant symbols, demonstrating.