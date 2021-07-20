An Irish Olympian Discloses ‘Fake News’ About ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds at the Tokyo Olympics

An Irish Olympian turned to Twitter to dispel a myth about the cardboard beds offered to participants at the Tokyo Olympics.

This comes after Paul Chelimo, an American distance runner, hypothesized on Friday that the beds, which are made entirely of recyclable cardboard, were meant to collapse under the weight of multiple people in order to prevent “intimacy” among competitors.

Chelimo posted on Twitter, “Beds to be erected in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at reducing intimacy among athletes.”

Following Chelimo’s tweet, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan tweeted a video on Sunday demonstrating the beds’ durability by leaping on them, which social media dubbed “anti-sex beds.”

“The beds are supposed to be anti-sex in today’s episode of fake news from the Olympic Games. Yes, they’re made of cardboard, but they’re apparently designed to break at any abrupt movements,” McClenaghan stated in the video. “It’s bogus news!” exclaims the narrator.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) commended the Irish gymnast on Monday for dispelling the bogus assumption, noting that the mattresses, which were manufactured by the Japanese business Airweave, are part of the IOC’s commitment to promote the use of recycled materials.

To fit with the cardboard bed frames, Airweave has produced modular mattresses. Each mattress may be tailored to fit any body type and can hold up to 440 pounds of weight.

According to the Associated Press, Airweave’s intention to build 18,000 cardboard mattresses was announced in January 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak began. At least 8,000 of the beds are planned to be repurposed for Paralympic competitors, with the remainder being converted into paper products after the Games.

Olympic officials continue to advise competitors to sleep alone throughout the Games. People associated with the Olympics, such as competitors, guests, judges, media employees, and personnel, are also discouraged from engaging in “unnecessary forms of physical contact,” according to a playbook distributed to them. Hugs and handshakes are included.

According to The New York Times, the Tokyo Olympics organizers have also banned alcohol sales in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.