An injury setback for Liverpool opens the door for the ‘next Kostas Tsimikas’ to genuinely come.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0, with the only draw being that Roberto Firmino was forced to leave the field due to injury.

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that the Brazilian forward is suffering from a hamstring injury. He’ll be out for the next month, according to the Reds’ manager, who described the injury as “severe.”

With Andy Robertson on the bench, Kostas Tsimikas had a good game against Diego Simeone’s team.

Tsimikas’ ability to contribute in his place allowed the Scot to rest.

With Klopp reluctant to rotate his full-backs without security in the middle of the backline, the Greek defender had a quiet first season on Merseyside, but his impact has grown this season.

Tsimikas has shown to be an excellent deputy to Robertson.

Liverpool’s system does not have to adjust to match his talents and limitations when he plays.

Is there a chance for Takumi Minamino now that Firmino has been sent to the treatment table?

The Japanese international has had a similar start to Tsimikas on Merseyside.

Minamino, like the Greek defender and Robertson, has a general profile that is similar to Firmino’s.

He was scooped up from Red Bull Salzburg for a discounted fee and arrived as a hardworking prospect who could fill in the gaps between the lines.

In the end, it’s safe to assume that Minamino was intended to serve as a backup to Firmino.

Tsimikas has done well as Robertson, while Minamino has found it tough to perform in the Premier League in the mold of Firmino.

Minamino might take a new opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Tsimikas as a capable back-up option for one of Klopp’s go-to players now that the South American is expected to miss time.