An attempted murder investigation has been launched into a ‘poison attack’ at a German university.

After a poisoning at a university left one student in serious condition and six others requiring medical attention, German authorities opened an inquiry into attempted murder on Tuesday.

The victims at Darmstadt’s Technical University, about a half-hour train ride from Frankfurt, had taken food or drink laced with a “harmful chemical.”

Milk packages and water containers were among the goods contaminated with the chemical over the weekend, according to police, which has a noticeable “pungent odor.”

Anyone who feels uncomfortable or whose “extremities turn blue” should seek medical assistance right once, according to authorities, noting one of the poison’s possible side effects.

Police said they’ve assembled a team of 40 investigators to look into the event and are working “at full speed” to find the perpetrator.

The afflicted building, which is part of the Department of Materials and Geosciences, was roped off, and any food on the premises was removed for investigation.

Overnight, troops searched the campus again, but no “related objects” were discovered.

According to police, there was “no acute threat” as of Tuesday.

According to authorities, one 30-year-old student remained in critical condition as of Monday. So far, no information has been provided.

The university labeled the incident as a “poison attack” in a statement.

In a statement, university president Tanja Bruehl said, “We are disturbed by the apparent transgression that occurred.”

“My heartfelt sympathies are with those who have been affected, who will get full medical assistance,” she stated.

“We are taking this extremely seriously,” public prosecutor Robert Hartmann told Bild. We can’t rule out the possibility that we’re dealing with an attempted murder.”

Angela Dorn, the state’s higher education minister in Hesse, where Darmstadt is located, expressed her “whole solidarity” with the victims.

“We now need to explain the matter as rapidly as possible with the institution and investigators,” Dorn added.

Several poisoning occurrences have startled Germany in recent years.

Five newborn babies were poisoned with morphine in December 2019, however the nurse who was first jailed for the act was later released.

The babies, who were between the ages of one and five weeks at the time, all survived the poisoning attempt. No one has been charged in connection with the case.

Klaus O. was sentenced to life in prison by a German court in 2019 for poisoning his coworkers’ sandwiches with a deadly powder including lead, mercury, and cadmium compounds.

In 2018, he was caught red-handed attempting to poison other coworkers.