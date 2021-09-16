‘An Army Of Low-Paying Workers’: Germany’s Wealth Isn’t Equal.

Antonis Schwarz, the heir to a pharmaceutical dynasty, is a multimillionaire. He also wants Germany’s next government to increase his taxes.

The 33-year-old is a founder member of “Tax Me Now!”, an initiative that brings together 47 of Austria’s and Germany’s wealthiest people to put social justice at the forefront of the election campaign in Europe’s largest economy.

Schwarz has donated 500,000 euros ($590,780) to the Green Party, indicating his strong support for the party’s proposals to reinstate wealth tax and reform inheritance tax.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, he argued that the existing economic structure “pushes money upwards” into the hands of a few people, calling for a more equitable distribution among the population.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to leave politics following the September 26 elections, a look back at her 16-year socioeconomic record paints a mixed picture.

Germany has reclaimed its position as Europe’s economic engine under her leadership, having fully recovered from the reputation of the “sick man of Europe” that plagued it in the 1990s and early 2000s.

As it absorbed the expenses of reunification, Germany expanded at an average of 1.6 percent per year from 1995 to 2001, almost a full percentage point slower than the rest of the EU at the time, and it experienced a recession in 2003.

However, its fortunes have turned around, and the chasm between east and west in terms of well-being has decreased, even if differences remain.

According to a report by the economy ministry, GDP per head in the ex-communist east outside Berlin, which was less than 40% of the German average in 1990, was closer to 75% in 2021.

However, the relative prosperity masks other disparities, which have only gotten worse since the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a research issued in 2020 by the German economics institution DIW, only 1% of the population owns 35% of the country’s wealth.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the country’s economy, calls for a more equitable division of wealth have become louder.

Aside from the Greens, the Social Democrats, who now lead the polls, and the far-left Linke party are both in favor of bringing back the wealth tax, which was repealed in 1997, or reforming inheritance tax.

Merkel’s conservatives, on the other hand, have been staunch opponents of tax increases.

Both the SPD and the Greens propose to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros, up from 9.60 euros now, as a cure for another problem in Germany’s economic miracle: relative. Brief News from Washington Newsday.