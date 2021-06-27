An appeal has been filed against the Dragon Symbol decision.

Archie Watson, the trainer of Dragon Symbol, has filed an appeal against the horse’s demotion from first place in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

In last week’s Group One sprint, Dragon Symbol finished a head ahead of Campanelle, but the Ascot stewards altered the results following an investigation.

The independent disciplinary panel appeal hearing for the British Horseracing Authority is scheduled for next Thursday, July 1.

Campanelle was given the race, allowing American trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Frankie Dettori to win for the second year in a row at Royal Ascot.

The stewards determined that interference in the final furlong and a half “had improved Dragon Symbol’s placing” and that “the distance lost by Campanelle, who was significantly pushed off her intended course and bumped on at least two times, equated to more than the head by which she was beaten.”

Dragon Symbol’s jockey Oisin Murphy will not appeal his four-day penalty for irresponsible riding, according to a BHA release issued Thursday afternoon.