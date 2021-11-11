An American has been awarded the Global Teacher Prize for her work with immigrants.

The annual Global Teacher Prize, which includes a million-dollar prize, was given to an American teacher from Maryland on Wednesday in recognition of her efforts to educate and support immigrant students from low-income families.

Keishia Thorpe, an English teacher at the International High School Langley Park in Bladensburg, was presented with the medal by French actress Isabelle Huppert at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The Varkey Foundation funded Thorpe’s prize, which he dedicated to “every little black boy and girl who looks like me and every child in the world that feels marginalized and has a story like mine and thought they never cared.”

In a recorded message, she added, “Education is a human right, and all children should be entitled to it.”

Thorpe, a Jamaican native, has worked as a teacher for the past 17 years.

She received a sports scholarship to Howard University in Washington and now leads charities that assist immigrant and refugee children in obtaining school funding as well as food banks, in addition to her regular teaching obligations.

In her award speech, Thorpe remarked, “Every child needs a champion, an adult who will never, ever give up on them.”

“Teachers are important.”