Amon-Ra St. Brown Defends Lions’ Coaching Move Amid Fan Backlash

Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has hit back at skeptical fans following the team’s controversial hire of Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator. The move has sparked a fierce debate across the fanbase, with many voicing displeasure over the choice of the former Arizona Cardinals coordinator.

After the Lions’ 9-8 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022, Detroit decided to part ways with offensive coordinator John Morton. Petzing, who struggled to produce offensive fireworks with the Cardinals in 2025, was brought in to revamp the Lions’ offense. However, the response from Lions supporters was far from enthusiastic. Fans had expected a bigger name to take charge of a high-powered offense that features playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams. Candidates like Zac Robinson, Mike Kafka, and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel were top picks for many, but Petzing’s hiring has left many feeling uncertain about the future of the team’s offensive strategy.

St. Brown Defends Dan Campbell’s Leadership

St. Brown, fresh off a career-best season with 117 catches, 1,401 yards, and 11 touchdowns, voiced his frustration with the criticism surrounding the hire on his podcast. The Pro Bowl wideout fiercely defended head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions’ front office, urging fans to trust the team’s decision-making process.

“You think they would just hire a random dude? You think they don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t do their research, they don’t interview?” St. Brown said, challenging the intelligence of fans criticizing the hire. His blunt comments about the knowledge of some Lions fans sparked a range of reactions online, with social media users debating whether his words were justified or too harsh. One post quipped, “Calling your own fan base stupid is so funny.”

The criticism that followed was not just limited to fans but also to historical context. The Lions’ recent offensive coordinator hires have been a mixed bag, with many considering Anthony Lynn and John Morton to be failures. In contrast, Ben Johnson’s successful stint as the coordinator left fans hoping for similar success in the future. With Dan Campbell’s track record on the line, many are questioning whether the decision to hire Petzing is a step in the right direction or another misstep that could hold the Lions back.

Petzing’s history doesn’t inspire much confidence either. In 2025, the Cardinals’ offense under Petzing never scored more than 30 points in a game, which falls short of the expectations Lions fans have for their explosive offensive weapons. Despite these concerns, Detroit’s leadership has remained firm in its support of Petzing, with reports indicating that Campbell will not be taking over play-calling duties to start the 2026 season. However, Campbell’s past willingness to step in if things go awry could mean that Petzing faces limited room for error.

For St. Brown, defending the coaching staff is a matter of faith in the team’s vision. “Most of you guys don’t know much about anything,” he remarked, emphasizing his belief that the Lions’ front office made a well-researched and thoughtful decision. As the 2026 season looms, much will depend on whether Petzing can unlock the full potential of St. Brown and his teammates.

The pressure is mounting on the Lions to deliver, not just because of their passionate fanbase but also because the team’s playoff hopes rest on the success of Petzing’s offense. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Detroit’s training camp and early games. If Petzing delivers, the controversy will subside. If not, the backlash from fans and critics alike will continue to grow.