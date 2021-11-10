Aminata Diallo, a soccer player, was arrested when masked men assaulted a teammate with an iron bar.

Aminata Diallo, a member of the Paris St.-Germain (PSG) women’s soccer team, was arrested by French police on Wednesday in connection with an inquiry into an attack on one of her teammates. Kheira Hamraoui, a coworker, was dragged from a car last Thursday by masked men who beat her with iron rods in the legs.

Diallo was apprehended by police, but PSG did not reveal the identity of the accused victim.

After leaving a team meal in Paris on the night of the attack, Hamraoui accepted a ride in Diallo’s car with two other PSG teammates. According to the French sports publication L’Équipe, when they arrived to Hamraoui’s house, two men in balaclavas pulled her out of the car and hit her in the legs for around two minutes.

Following the assault, the two men escaped, and Hamraoui was transported to the hospital. Her leg wounds were stitched, but she did not have any career-threatening injuries, according to reports. However, she was unable to start for PSG in their Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Diallo, a defensive midfielder like Hamraoui, began the game instead of Hamraoui, and PSG triumphed 4-0 for their third consecutive win in the competition this season.

“Aminata Diallo was remanded in police custody this morning by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the proceedings begun following an assault last Thursday evening against the club’s players,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.

The statement went on to say, “Paris Saint-Germain condemns the violence in the strongest terms possible. The club has taken all essential precautions to ensure the health, well-being, and safety of its players since Thursday evening, Nov. 4.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.