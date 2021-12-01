Amazon Prime has the Everton vs Liverpool TV channel, which you can watch for free and live stream.

On Wednesday, December 1, Liverpool will face Everton at Goodison Park in the 239th meeting between the two Merseyside rivals.

The match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video as part of Premier League Matchday 14 – the first of two matchdays in which all ten games will be shown live.

Before the 2019-20 season, Amazon entered the broadcasting contest. The information about how to use their service is provided below.

Everton vs Liverpool on Amazon Prime Video: How to Watch

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Everton against Liverpool.

For the first 30 days, subscriptions are completely free.

Following that, the price is £7.99 each month, with extra benefits such as next-day and sometimes same-day delivery from Amazon.co.uk.

On Amazon Prime Video, coverage of the 239th Merseyside derby will begin early. The game is scheduled to begin at 8.15 p.m.

For the first time as Everton manager, Rafael Benitez will be in the dugout for the derby.

During his time at Liverpool, he had a solid record in the fixture. During his six-year stay at Goodison, he was defeated three times — twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.

Everton’s 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in February was Jurgen Klopp’s first loss in the derby.

Four of Klopp’s five matches at Goodison Park have finished in draws, with three of them being goalless.