Amanda Staveley, the British banker who oversaw the Saudi-led takeover of Premier League team Newcastle United, is a well-connected figure who specializes in matching Gulf capital with European prospects.

Staveley is the public face of the takeover, which marks the first time Saudi Arabia has bought control of a top-tier European football team.

Through her company, PCP Capital Partners, she has built a successful career as an intermediary for affluent Gulf-based investors wishing to invest in Europe.

The rumor that she previously turned down a marriage proposal from Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child, is an indication of the circles in which she moves.

Staveley first met the highest crust of Gulf culture when working in a restaurant in Newmarket, the heart of the British horse racing industry, where she met the Dubai royals who own a stable of racehorses.

The 48-year-old rose to notoriety 12 years ago when she arranged the sale of Manchester City to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

City, like Newcastle, had a lengthy history but few trophies before their new owners injected millions of dollars into the club, allowing them to recruit former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola as well as players like Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

The issue of whether the Saudi state will interfere in the management of Newcastle was a key roadblock to the takeover being approved by the Premier League officials.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), a Saudi sovereign wealth fund bolstered by the revenues of the world’s largest oil resources, provides 80% of the funding.

When asked if the Saudi government and its agents will interfere in the club, Staveley told the BBC: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no Certainly not.” “Our partner is not the Saudi state; our partner is PIF,” she continued. Staveley tried numerous times before the City transaction to help Gulf-based buyers get a foothold in the Premier League, most notably with a failed effort to buy Liverpool in 2008 through a Dubai-led consortium.

In the midst of the subprime mortgage crisis, British bank Barclays secured 6.5 billion pounds ($8.85 billion at today’s terms) in emergency finance from Abu Dhabi and Qatar, with Staveley acting as the go-between.

Following the deal, Staveley sued Barclays for up to 1.5 billion pounds on behalf of her client, Sheikh Mansour.