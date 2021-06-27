Alun Wyn Jones, the Lions’ skipper, has been ruled out of the South Africa tour.

The British and Irish Lions have been dealt a major setback as captain Alun Wyn Jones was forced to withdraw from the tour to South Africa due to a dislocated shoulder sustained in a 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield.

The Lions are coming to terms with the loss of their hero on the eve of their departure from these shores, and are already contemplating their replacement alternatives at lock and skipper.

The Wales forward was injured during a ruck clear-out by James Moore just eight minutes into the game, and while he returned to the field to be with his teammates at the final whistle, the Lions’ worst fears had already been realized.

“His shoulder had become dislocated. We’re having it scanned, but it looks like we’ll have to replace him,” coach Warren Gatland said, adding that Jones will return to Wales on Sunday.

“It’s a huge disappointment. He’s been around rugby for a long time, but he’ll be devastated. Someone needs to be called in, PCR tested, and hopefully on the aircraft tomorrow.

“It’s pretty much a done deal. I was conversing with the physiotherapists, and they informed me that Alun Wyn had been contacted. He realizes that the best-case situation is that he will be able to return for the Tests.

“We’re talking to the coaches about a couple of names right now. Also, it’s possible that the tour captain will be replaced. It’s still early days for us.

“We have a fairly experienced leadership group, and it isn’t something that needs to be done right away. However, we are aware of who could fill that job in the future.”

Jonny Gray and James Ryan are the frontrunners to take over the captaincy, while Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, and Ken Owens are the frontrunners to replace the second row position.

In a pleasant start to their tour, the Lions scored four tries against Japan, but the afternoon was marred by the loss of Jones and another worrying injury, this time to Justin Tipuric.

After injuring his shoulder in a tackle, Tipuric went into the tunnel in the 22nd minute and now confronts. (This is a brief piece.)