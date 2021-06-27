Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the Lions’ next tour to South Africa.

The British and Irish Lions’ 28-10 triumph over Japan at Murrayfield came at a horrible cost, as Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the journey to South Africa with a dislocated shoulder and Justin Tipuric limped off.

The Wales forwards were gone within the first 21 minutes, but it was tour captain Jones’ critical injury that caused the most concern as he was escorted from the pitch.

The damage was inflicted by a ruck clear-out, and Lions coach Warren Gatland subsequently announced that his second row talisman, who was set to take part in his fourth trip but first as skipper, will be unable to board Sunday’s flight to South Africa.

Tipuric’s afternoon was cut short after a tackle, and his despondent demeanor as he entered the players’ tunnel suggested his potential shoulder ailment was as serious.

Despite the injuries, the Lions had a strong start to the tour, leading 21-0 at halftime after to scores by Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe, and Robbie Henshaw, as well as three Dan Biggar conversions.

As the attack continued, Tadhg Beirne scored early in the second half, the tries compensating for a businesslike performance that saw the trip begin with a stunning victory.

A crowd of 16,500 witnessed a rout loaded with positives, despite fans booing the unexpected announcement that all bars would be shuttered at half-time.

Japan was regarded as the most dangerous opening opponent in Lions history by attack coach Gregor Townsend, but they were a faint shadow of the side who electrified the 2019 World Cup.

The high-energy swashbuckling style that eventually met its equal in the quarter-finals versus South Africa was only witnessed momentarily because it was their first outing since staging that competition.

Jones’ afternoon was declared ended in the eighth minute, with the Lions’ medics and Japan’s defense both having suffered frenetic starts.

Courtney Lawes was brought on as his replacement, and the Lions engineered once they had recovered from the blow of losing their captain. (This is a brief piece.)