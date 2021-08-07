Although the numbers don’t add up, can Barcelona and La Liga afford to lose Messi?

The news of Lionel Messi’s departure is a major setback for Barcelona, but it’s also a tragedy for La Liga’s reputation.

Not long ago, Spain was home to the world’s top players. Things, on the other hand, have gradually changed.

In 2017, Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid the following year.

Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta retired, and Sergio Ramos joined PSG this summer, ending a 16-year association with Real.

Now Messi appears to be on his way as well, with Barcelona unable to renew the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar’s contract due to the club’s catastrophic financial situation, which has fallen foul of La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Messi’s future now appears to lay outside of Spain, over 17 years after making his La Liga debut as a 17-year-old, with PSG considered to be favourites to attract him to France.

Analysts in Spain agree that the news is bad not only for Barcelona, but for the entire league.

Placido Rodriguez Guerrero, an economics professor at the University of Oviedo, told AFP, “It’s a major blow.”

Rodriguez Guerrero, who is also the director of Spain’s Sports Economics Observatory (FOED), said, “There will be ramifications on all sides.”

“There will be no more shirts to sell, no more goals to score, and there will be an impact on sponsors as well.”

Spain is aiming to resurrect its key tourism sector following the disastrous effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but even that, according to author Jimmy Burns, may be harmed.

“British tourists flock to Barcelona to visit the Sagrada Familia (cathedral) and to see Messi,” writes Burns, author of Barca, A People’s Passion.

Between 2014 and 2018, Barcelona and Real Madrid won five consecutive Champions League titles, for a total of eight in the 13 years since 2006.

However, Spain’s behemoths are now trying to keep up with Europe’s most strong clubs, particularly Manchester City and PSG, two teams financed by the Gulf states’ vast wealth.

In a recent interview with sports daily Marca, Marc Ciria, a financier and informed observer of Barcelona, said, “Messi was the final symbolic player remaining in La Liga, and if he goes elsewhere, the Spanish league will be even less attractive.”

Hundreds of millions of television viewers around the world tuned in to see the ‘Clasico’ between Barcelona and Madrid, and Messi and Ronaldo, feel like a distant memory.

Even smallest clubs in Spain have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.