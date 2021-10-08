Although the Newcastle takeover is far from ideal, Everton has its own reasons to be confident in the future.

Finally, one of football’s longest-running takeover sagas appears to be coming to a close, but it’s not the one many expected.

Newcastle United appears to be on the verge of being sold to a Middle Eastern group after 18 months of talks, bids, and government allegations.

The news that Saudi Arabia is expected to lift its ban on beIN SPORTS broke earlier today, which might have major implications for Newcastle’s potential takeover.

Newcastle and the Premier League were involved in a dispute about a £300 million buyout that fell through in the summer of 2020.

Following today’s revelation, however, Newcastle sources feel the club’s takeover might now be reduced to an out-of-court settlement between Mike Ashley and the Premier League.

According to ChronicleLive, Ashley now believes there is no reason why the sale can’t go through.

While many Newcastle fans will no doubt be popping the corks on the champagne, many football fans, especially Evertonians, will be wondering why and what will happen next.

Why is a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium managed by Amanda Staveley so interested in buying Newcastle United?

Finally, and maybe most importantly, what the hell is going to happen next?

Although a Chelsea or Manchester City-style takeover is improbable due to Financial Fair Play regulations, Newcastle will undoubtedly be stronger in the future than they are now.

Everton will most sure be joined by another team seeking to break into the top four as a result of the investment.

This comes just five years after Farhad Moshiri purchased a 49.9% share in the club, giving the Blues their own taste of takeover glory.

Everton, though, are still in the same position in the Premier League table as they were five years ago.

Millions have been spent, but not in a constructive way, and the club was even stopped from splashing the cash in the summer transfer market due to FFP rules.

Evertonians may be forgiven for being apprehensive right now.

And they have every right to be in many respects, as stated at the end of “Summary ends.”