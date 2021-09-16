Although Nike can assist Liverpool in catching Manchester United, FSG still requires a headline transfer.

Liverpool has begun their second season as a Nike partner, with the full benefits of the deal still to be determined.

The Washington Newsday reported in mid-August that this season’s away shirt had received extraordinary demand, with men’s versions sold out ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Liverpool receives 20% of sales from Nike each season for a smaller base charge (£30 million), with the total amount estimated to be similar to the £75 million Manchester United receives from German brand Adidas.

On an exclusive Blood Red Club podcast, Dave Powell, the Washington Newsday’s business of football writer, remarked, “The Nike kit contract is one way they may bridge the money gap between the clubs, but then United has just gone and bought Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Ronaldo will help them on the field, but it will ultimately motivate them all around the world.

“Whether he’s a faded force or not, he’s still the most popular athlete on the planet in terms of impact, social media following, and everything else.

“For the money United is paying him, they will aim to recoup it through corporate sponsorships, and it will reinforce their brand in places where others, such as Liverpool, have made inroads.”

Ronaldo’s signing was costly, costing roughly £12 million in transfer fees plus nearly half a million pounds each week in salaries, but it will allow United to expand into even more markets throughout the world.

According to Goal, Juventus paid £293 million to sign him from Real Madrid, taking into account the transfer cost, wage package, and other aspects of the agreement, with the ‘Ronaldo effect’ playing a major role in their choice.

Juventus’ different social media pages gained over 2.2 million followers in the 24 hours following Ronaldo’s transfer to Turin.

Since then, their Instagram following has grown from 9.8 million to 33.5 million, their YouTube channel has more than tripled in subscribers (0.73 million to 2.33 million), and they have 7.5 million more Facebook fans and 1.7 million more Twitter followers.

The impact Ronaldo had on was maybe the most important of all. “The summary has come to an end.”