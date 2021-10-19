Although Luis Suarez mocked Barcelona’s theory, Liverpool’s business is yet unfinished.

In the Premier League era, Liverpool fans have seen many excellent forwards, with Mohamed Salah being the most recent to terrorize defenses on a weekly basis.

The Reds have had some of the best players in England’s top flight, from Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen through Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge.

That’s not even taking into account Jurgen Klopp’s lethal front three, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all accomplishing what those who came before them failed to do by winning the Premier League.

Despite his achievements, many Liverpool fans consider Luis Suarez to be the club’s most gifted modern star.

And his 31-goal Premier League season in 2013/14 is undoubtedly the most remarkable individual season in Liverpool’s history.

Following his controversial move to Barcelona in 2014, Liverpool fans would not be surprised to see the Uruguayan dominate Spain after witnessing such magnificence during his three-and-a-half years on Merseyside.

It’s also unsurprising to see him continue to thrive at Atletico Madrid, despite the fact that the 34-year-old is nearing the end of his career.

But, after battling tooth and nail throughout his career to earn a move to Barcelona, Suarez’s departure from Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 was a surreal sight.

Many times in the past, especially at Liverpool, it was the veteran who decided when it was time to leave, often leaving clubs in a hasty and unceremonious manner.

Suspended after his Ajax departure in January 2011 for a bite on PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal, history repeated itself when the forward eventually earned his dream move to Catalonia in the summer of 2014, just weeks after sinking his teeth into Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

It would have been a similar scenario following Suarez’s bite on Branislav Ivanovic if Arsenal had been successful in their attempts to attract him away from Liverpool the year before.

Despite this, he remains one of the most entertaining players Reds supporters have ever seen in the Premier League era, with his jaw-dropping performances during Liverpool’s near-miss title campaign in 2013/14 truly out of this world.

The forward, in fact, had. “The summary has come to an end.”