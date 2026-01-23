Alpine Unveils A526 F1 Car with Mercedes Power for 2026 Season

In a bold step for the 2026 Formula One season, Alpine revealed its new A526 challenger at a star-studded launch event in Barcelona on January 23. Aiming to put the disappointments of 2025 behind them, the BWT Alpine F1 Team showcased a car designed to capitalize on sweeping technical regulations that could shake up the competitive order. The team is hoping that the lighter, Mercedes-powered A526 will propel them back into contention after finishing last in the Constructors’ Championship just months earlier.

Held aboard the MSC World Europa cruise ship, the event underscored Alpine’s ambitions both on and off the track, with a backdrop of the Mediterranean setting the stage for a significant shift in the team’s technical philosophy. Team principal Flavio Briatore made an impassioned speech, emphasizing the start of a new chapter for Alpine. “This is the beginning of something special,” he declared, confident in the changes Alpine is making as they gear up for a challenging season ahead.

New Rules, New Car, New Power

The 2026 Formula One season introduces a series of game-changing regulations, and Alpine’s A526 is ready to tackle these head-on. Among the changes are movable wings replacing traditional DRS, more powerful hybrid systems, and a switch to 100% sustainable fuel. The A526, built specifically for these new requirements, is 200mm shorter, 100mm narrower, and 30kg lighter than its predecessor. Active front and rear wings, a feature absent in modern F1 cars, harken back to an earlier era.

In a high-stakes move, Alpine has also switched to Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains for both the engine and gearbox. This marks the first time in years that Alpine has raced with an engine not built by Renault. After a bruising 2025 season where they finished a distant last, Alpine is betting on Mercedes’ power unit to bring them a competitive edge. “We now have a fresh opportunity to be more competitive with the new regulations,” Briatore commented. “The hunger in our drivers is palpable.”

Behind the wheel, Pierre Gasly returns for his fourth season with Alpine, eager to get started with the new car. Gasly, who single-handedly earned the team’s points in 2025, is ready for the challenge of mastering a new, more technical machine. “This is the first time in my career that I’m experiencing such a dramatic change,” Gasly said. “It’s exciting to dive into the unknown, and I’m focused on working closely with the team to improve every day.”

Franco Colapinto, entering his first full-time F1 season, is equally optimistic about the fresh start. “Having a full offseason to prepare has been crucial,” said the rookie. “It’s all new, and we’re learning as we go. But that’s what makes this so exciting—it’s a new challenge for all of us.”

As the team gears up for its first full test of the A526, reserve drivers Paul Aron and Kush Maini will continue to refine their skills with the new systems and technology. The first public outing for the A526 will take place at the official F1 shakedown in Barcelona from January 26 to 30, 2026, before heading into pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.

With new leadership, a redesigned car, and a Mercedes engine, Alpine is aiming to make a fresh start after a tough 2025. “This is a huge opportunity,” said Gasly. “We’ve worked hard over the winter, and we’re ready for the challenges ahead.” The 2026 season is sure to be a test of Alpine’s new direction, but for now, the team is focused on taking it one step at a time as they set their sights on a brighter future in Formula One.