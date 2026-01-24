Ally McCoist Predicts Hearts’ Challenge for Scottish Premiership Title

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has sparked fresh excitement in the Scottish Premiership race, tipping Hearts as his favourites to claim the league title despite their recent struggles in the cup. The 63-year-old broadcaster, while acknowledging the strength of Celtic and Rangers, believes the next few weeks will be crucial for all three clubs vying for the top spot.

McCoist’s Bold Prediction

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet, McCoist shared his prediction for the title race, with a strong focus on the Jambos. “I’m going 40 per cent Hearts, 30 per cent Rangers, 30 per cent Celtic,” he said, outlining the remarkable nature of this season’s contest. The three-way battle, with just 16 games remaining, has left McCoist impressed by the unpredictability of the league.

While he expressed admiration for Celtic’s cautious approach in the transfer market, McCoist sees Hearts as the real challengers. He praised their resilience, particularly in recent weeks when they managed to secure league victories despite being reduced to 10 men. “They’re not going anywhere,” McCoist emphasized. He also suggested that Hearts could significantly dent Celtic’s title hopes this weekend if they manage to defeat the reigning champions at Tynecastle. A win for Hearts would extend their lead over Celtic to nine points, an almost unthinkable scenario for the Glasgow giants.

Meanwhile, Rangers have made their own moves in the transfer market, with McCoist noting the arrival of two or three new players. However, he acknowledged that all three clubs—Celtic, Rangers, and Hearts—will likely be evaluating the final week of the transfer window as a decisive moment that could swing the title race in their favour.

In a wider context, McCoist also commended Falkirk’s John McGlynn for his impressive work, leading them from a mid-table Championship position to the top six. His comments were a subtle reminder of the broader Scottish football scene, where underdogs like Falkirk have shown what’s possible with strong leadership and team spirit.

As the window draws to a close, McCoist believes that significant squad reinforcements could be the key to whether Hearts can sustain their title challenge and potentially make history by becoming the first team outside of Celtic and Rangers to win the league since Aberdeen’s triumph in 1985.