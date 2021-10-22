Allison Williams has joined a conservative news organization following her departure from ESPN over the vaccine mandate.

Allison Williams, a former ESPN reporter who left the sports network due to the vaccine mandate, has joined conservative news source The Daily Wire.

On Friday, Williams tweeted, “When one door shuts, another opens.” “I’m ecstatic to work with the Daily Wire to bring the side of these mandates in sports that isn’t being communicated to the public.” According to a statement posted Friday, the conservative journal has hired Williams to lead a new sports series that will be available only to paying subscribers.

“I am happy and humbled to join The Daily Wire, one of America’s fastest growing media enterprises,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m proud to be a part of an organization that fights for our rights, and I can’t wait to provide the Daily Wire’s subscribers and millions of followers agenda-free sports reporting.” Williams, who is not immune to COVID-19, announced her departure from ESPN over the weekend after the Walt Disney Company, which owns the sports network, ordered all staff to be vaccinated by October 22.

“Leaving ESPN was one of the most painful decisions I’ve ever had to make, but it was the right decision,” Williams said on Friday. “People who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have my respect, but it was not the best medical decision for me at this time. It is simply un-American to force someone to choose between their livelihood and their ability to make their own health-care decisions.” Williams, who joined ESPN in 2011 and covered college football and basketball for the network, has stated that she chose not to be vaccinated due to her fertility intentions.

“After consulting with our doctor and a fertility specialist, I’ve opted not to have the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for our second child,” she explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone get vaccinated, emphasizing that the immunizations are safe for those who are trying to conceive, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

