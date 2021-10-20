Allen Iverson, NBA Legend, Promotes His Own Marijuana Strain Called “Iverson 96.”

Allen Iverson was in Los Angeles to promote his new and unique marijuana strain.

Iverson has always been associated with controversy, both on and off the basketball court. He’s most likely planning on dealing with another one with his own marijuana strain, “Iverson 96.” The former Philadelphia 76ers player is presently marketing the cannabis strain described as “a power-punching grape stomper and kush mints combination” alongside fellow former NBA star Al Harrington. Iverson explained how the “bad perception” of being a pot user has affected him as a professional athlete in an exclusive interview with GQ, emphasizing that those who chastised him for smoking “got it all wrong.” “[Weed] has always had a bad reputation,” Iverson explained. “Until you realize you were completely wrong all these years later.” He continued, “I remember getting arrested for having a blunt and being all on ESPN.” “When I was playing, I was taunted. People in the crowd started calling me “Weed Head.” ‘Can you tell me where the marijuana is?’ ‘AI, who has the blunt?’ That was something I had to deal with throughout my career, especially when I was younger. And look at how far it’s progressed. That blemish. It’s almost as if they were saying, ‘You’ve got it all wrong.'” Harrington, on the other hand, has been a vocal supporter of marijuana legalization in professional sports.

Along with Iverson, Harrington’s $100 million marijuana firm, “Viola,” aims to shift people’s perceptions about the “drug that has been exploited to over-police and over-incarcerate Black Americans.”

“By bringing someone like [Iverson] on board, the message is amplified,” Harrington added. “We’re here here doing this not only for ourselves, but for our people.” We’re doing it for the culture…to make a difference in our community.” Harrington and Iverson also want to change the perception that consuming marijuana makes a player “unproductive or sluggish,” according to Harrington. “When [Iverson] described to me the great crap that would come from it in terms of helping people, it was a no-brainer for me,” Harrington said.

“It’ll start a conversation.” These guys use cannabis on a regular basis, so the stereotype that “you smoke and you’re unproductive or lazy” is thrown out the window. “Right now in professional sports, it’s pretty much allowed in every league, in some shape, form, or fashion.”