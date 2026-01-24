Allardyce Criticizes Celtic’s Nancy Over “Inflexible” Tactics Amid Struggles

Sam Allardyce has once again taken aim at Wilfried Nancy, the embattled Celtic manager, after the Frenchman’s 3-4-3 formation failed to deliver positive results for the Glasgow giants. The 48-year-old coach, who became the first Celtic manager in history to lose his first three matches, is under pressure following a 3-1 defeat to St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final. Allardyce, speaking on the Footy Accumulators podcast, claimed that Nancy’s rigid tactical approach is the root cause of the club’s current woes.

After Celtic’s disappointing loss at Hampden, Nancy remains determined to turn things around, with the team set to face Dundee United at Tannadice. But Allardyce, whose tenure at Premier League clubs included stints with clubs like West Ham United and Sunderland, believes that unless Nancy is willing to adapt his philosophy, his struggles will continue. “You can’t stick to a football philosophy that isn’t working,” Allardyce said, comparing Nancy’s inflexibility to that of Ruben Amorim, the manager of Manchester United. “You’ve got to be aware of where you are and what you’re doing. If it’s failing, you can’t just keep doing it. He’ll just be playing with his tactics board!”

Ex-United Player Butt Weighs In

Adding his voice to the criticism, former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt offered a blunt assessment of Nancy’s situation. “He’s following in the footsteps of a legend,” Butt said, referencing Celtic’s former manager Martin O’Neill, who left a significant mark on the club. “Nancy must be feeling the pressure—unless he wins the league, he’s finished.” Butt also critiqued Nancy’s tactical rigidity, drawing on his own experience of playing in a system that adapted based on the players available. “Football is about common sense,” he stated. “You can change a system by just moving players a few yards. It’s simple, and Nancy should think about it.”

While Nancy has defended his approach, arguing that his tactical philosophy is key to building a sustainable team, the mounting criticism from Allardyce and Butt highlights the growing concerns over his management style and its effectiveness at one of Scotland’s top clubs. Time will tell whether Nancy will be able to adjust his tactics or if his tenure at Celtic will end sooner than expected.