Allan Saint-Maximin feels the full impact of Ibrahima Konate as Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Mohamed Salah’s reaction.

There were two times during the cut and thrust of a tough match that indicated Ibrahima Konate was coming to terms with the Premier League.

And each of them demonstrated why Liverpool placed such a large wager on the French centre-back this summer.

Konate was in the midst of an enthralling duel with Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin when the striker launched himself into the Liverpool half again.

It finished with the defender bouncing Saint-Maximin to the ground in a fair, emphatic, and no-nonsense manner, much to the pleasure of the Anfield crowd.

If that was a show of Konate’s great physical strength, a nice piece of control on the touchline demonstrated his improving poise and confidence in possession, earning another standing ovation.

Since his £36 million move from RB Leipzig, the 22-year-old has struggled to find his feet, with a brilliant performance at Old Trafford followed by a shaky display against Brighton and Hove Albion.

But, with Virgil van Dijk out, Konate had the perfect opportunity to put down a huge marker of his potential with Joel Matip.

There will be more from Konate in the future. He’s on the right track today, after a strong performance in the San Siro.

Mohamed Salah has so many records, he’s likely set one for the most by a Liverpool player at any given time.

With Newcastle in town, there was always going to be more on the table for the Egyptian.

Salah became the first Reds player to score in five straight home games against the Magpies, and he now has nine goals in seven meetings against Eddie Howe’s team.

He’s also scored or assisted in 15 Premier League games, equal Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy’s record, and his 22nd goal of the season means only Roger Hunt, who scored 23 for Liverpool in 1961/62, has scored more before Christmas.

Salah has now scored 37 goals for Liverpool in 2021, tying his career high for goals in a calendar year. Only Ian Rush has ever amassed a greater number of goals for the Reds.

Salah's substitution with 16 minutes remaining, with the forward looking irritated as he traipsed, raised eyebrows.