All-Star Recruit for the Los Angeles Lakers is desperate to win the NBA title.

Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career had reached a stage where it appeared that he had lost all hope.

Anthony has won about every individual accolade a player could want. The ultimate prize, however, is an NBA championship.

After signing a one-year contract with the Lakers, he may have the best chance of winning an NBA championship.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the 37-year-old player has a new perspective compared to those dark years when he almost quit with his chips down.

“The only thing I don’t have is a championship,” Anthony said to Yahoo Sports. “I’ve triumphed at every level. I had to come to terms with the fact that [if I signed somewhere else], I’d have to say, “I’m cool if I walk away [from the game without a title].” It’s a must-have now that I’m with the Lakers. There is no doubt about that. We have to acquire it. It’s time to get started. Every second of the day, I have to think about it.”

Other teams may have made the same pitch to the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. But the opportunity to work with LeBron James and a talented group was too much to pass up.

And most of all, it puts him in a good position to win his first NBA title.

However, his addition did not come without controversy. Some question how the aging roster of the Lakers can last the coming NBA season.

Anthony gave his take on the proverbial jabs hurled their way.

“I like when people talk about the age. It gives a better story. I think it gives a better story. I think people forget, at the end of the day, it’s about basketball. You got to know how to play basketball. You got to have that experience. I think that’s what we bring at this point and time. Our talent, our skill, but also our experience,” Anthony said in a report by ESPN.