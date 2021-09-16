All-Star Point Guard Threatens Retirement If Traded, According to Brooklyn Nets Rumors

Kyrie Irving’s name has been a focal focus of trade rumors, which might spell trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

In a tweet, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright said, “There are a handful of Kyrie trades that might make sense for the Nets, Kyrie’s agents have made it clear that Kyrie would simply retire from the NBA if Brooklyn were to move him.”

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Irving’s name hasn’t been spoken much in trade speculations this offseason, which has been dominated by speculation about Ben Simmons’ future with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson said in July that Irving may be the focal point of a Simmons deal.

Surprisingly, the seven-time All-Star chose to respond to Wright’s allegations, branding him a “puppet” and tweeting a photo of the alleged object.

It didn’t end there, as Wright responded to Irving’s post personally.

“Kyrie [Irving], if you’re saying you didn’t say you’d retire if you were traded, then your gripe is with your representation, not with me,” Wright added.

After Kevin Durant signed to a four-year, $194.2 million agreement, Nets general manager Sean Marks said in August that the team was “quite confident” that Irving and All-Star backcourt mate James Harden would sign new contracts.

“Kyrie seemed to be in a good mood. It was a nasty ankle sprain, no doubt, so that pushed him back, and he’s still recovering, but he’s making good progress and is back in the gym. I have no doubt that by the time training camp arrives, and even before then, those guys will have spent time together on the floor, playing together, and working out,” Marks told CBSSports’ James Herbert.

Nets fans may have a better understanding of what will happen to their All-Star point guard as a result of Irving’s comments.

After Kevin Durant’s herculean effort in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets were on the verge of making the NBA Finals, but fell short in a last-ditch try to win the game in regulation.