All-Star Guard Sees Failed NBA Comeback As A Blessing, Not A Failure

Isaiah Thomas gave it his all, but his efforts were insufficient to allow him to complete an NBA comeback.

Regardless, the two-time All-Star appears to be sleeping well and wants to take a different approach to the setback.

In a video titled “For the Love of the Game,” Thomas said that he was “essentially” close to signing with an NBA franchise.

The 32-year-old, however, did not identify whose side he was referring to.

In the offseason, the 5-foot-11 guard worked out for three clubs, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Thomas, who is best known for playing for the Boston Celtics despite the terrible murder of his sister Chyna in the 2016-17 season, chose to approach the situation differently.

He sees it as a blessing that he can now look after his children, as he has missed out on family time in the past due to his professional obligations.

“Obviously, I’d rather be playing right now, but knowing I’m not squandering time in life makes me feel a lot better.” “I’m able to experience things with my family that I’ve mostly missed for the past ten years of being on an NBA squad,” the Washington native stated.

The Lakers and Warriors were said to be the two teams that came close to offering Thomas a roster place out of the three where he worked out.

Thomas’ hopes with the Lakers were ruined when Rajon Rondo joined the squad, according to SI.com.

Thomas had a strong showing with the Warriors and appeared to have a good chance of joining the Dubs.

But it never occurred, and I.T. moved on to try his luck somewhere else.

After failing to return to the NBA, it’s unclear whether Thomas will try his luck again in the future.