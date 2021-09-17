All-Star Center Likely Headed Overseas With No Takers Next Season, According to NBA Rumors

The start of NBA training camp is less than a month away, and some key players have yet to sign contracts.

One of them is All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who has had a run of bad luck with his health in recent years.

From 2010 through 2017, “Boogie” was a big star, an outstanding big man NBA teams could deploy.

Unfortunately, interest in him waned after the 31-year-old sustained a series of significant injuries.

Regardless, at least three Chinese league teams have indicated interest in the four-time All-Star, according to HoopsHype (via NBA Central on Twitter).

If Cousins does not receive a callup soon, he may have to consider it if he wants to keep playing.

Even if he is given a chance by an NBA team, he will most likely be paid at the league minimum.

It’s a surprise that none of the clubs, especially the contenders, have gone that approach.

One possible explanation is his efficiency, which is linked to his previous ailments.

Cousins had already experienced an Achilles injury while still with the Sacramento Kings, the franchise that had taken him at No. 5 in the 2010 NBA Draft.

During the 2015-16 NBA season, he was forced to sit out four games as a result of this, which could be an indication that he should ease off.

Regardless, Cousins established himself as a force–at least as long as he was healthy.

When he sustained a season-ending torn left Achilles with the New Orleans Pelicans, things took a different turn.

He returned to the Golden State Warriors, but his time there was cut short due to injury.

In 2019, he had that golden opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he might have been a part of the team’s championship run.

After tearing his left ACL, he was unable to play in any games.

Cousins lost his All-Star status as well as lucrative contract offers due to injuries.

He needs to make the necessary improvements to his playing style on the court at this juncture in his career.

It would be worthwhile to contemplate a trip to China. Cousins could be called up if he can reclaim his prior form or demonstrate that he can still play at a high level.

As things stand today, Cousins appears to have no other option unless he chooses to quit suddenly.