All Robert Lewandowski transfer rumors have been debunked by Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich has officially put a stop to any and all rumors about veteran striker Robert Lewandowski leaving the club.

According to sources, the Polish striker is considering a move away from the club since he is “in search of a new challenge elsewhere.”

The Bayern Munich striker has been at the club since signing a five-year contract in 2014 after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

If any club was actually interested in signing him this summer, the Bundesliga champions had slapped a £110 million ($150 million) price tag on his head.

Chelsea was said to be interested in signing the prolific striker this summer, but instead chose to purchase Romelu Lukaku for a lower fee.

Goal reveals that Lewandowski will not be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, stating that he has accepted his role at the club and will continue to play for them as usual heading into their Bundesliga match against FC Cologne on Sunday.

Lewandowski’s decision not to pursue a transfer this summer is thought to be owing to the fact that his contract expires in the summer of 2023, making a transfer much easier then than now.

Lewandowski, 33, had another outstanding season at the Allianz Arena, setting the club’s single-season scoring record of 41 goals in just 29 games, demonstrating that he’s still as good as ever at finding the net.

Lewandowski’s record at Bayern Munich has been nothing short of sensational, with 204 goals in 220 appearances, and he has led the team to seven consecutive trophies.

Bayern Munich began their season with a one-goal tie against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, and then won the Supercup finals three goals to one against his previous team, Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday, August 17.