All of Hong Kong’s media outlets, broadcasters, and artists have left the city.

Initium, a Hong Kong online news outlet, announced its move to Singapore on Tuesday, citing dwindling press freedoms as the reason. It is the first local media organization to leave the financial hub as authorities crack down on dissent.

The news came on the same day that veteran broadcaster Steve Vines and Kacey Wong, one of Hong Kong’s most well-known political artists, both stated that they had departed the city due to dwindling freedoms.

In an essay marking Initium’s sixth year anniversary, head editor Susie Wu said, “Over the past six years, the road to freedom has become rougher and more hazardous, the globe is increasingly polarized and combative.”

She mentioned Hong Kong’s continuous decline in annual press freedom rankings and the emergence of mainland China’s “little pinks,” or strong nationalists.

With 60,000 paid customers, Initium is a relatively tiny Chinese-language outlet.

However, its departure highlights the concerns that many media outlets have about their future in Hong Kong, a city that was long regarded as a bulwark of Chinese freedom of expression.

“We believe that by connecting the freedom in our hearts, we can build a greater place for freedom,” Wu wrote.

Following massive and often violent democracy protests two years ago, China is currently remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image.

Many forms of dissent have been criminalized as a result of a broad national security statute enacted last year, and authorities have launched a campaign to hunt out people deemed treasonous.

Several of the city’s most visible pro-democracy campaigners have been detained or imprisoned. Others have left the country.

On Tuesday, public broadcaster RTHK revealed that veteran anchor Vines had left for the United Kingdom, alleging “white fear sweeping Hong Kong” for his departure.

According to RTHK, Vines said in an email to colleagues, “The institutions that safeguard Hongkongers’ liberty are being decimated by people who care so little that they don’t even flinch when it becomes plainly evident that the fundamental core of the city is being destroyed.”

Wong, a political artist, stated in a separate interview with the Hong Kong Free Press that he traveled to Taiwan in quest of “100 percent freedom” due to dwindling freedom in his native city.

Hong Kong is home to a number of international media businesses, including AFP, who are drawn to the city’s business-friendly policies and free speech guarantees inscribed into its mini-constitution.

However, many media outlets are unsure if they have a future there.

