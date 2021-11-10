‘All I’ll say,’ Michael Edwards says of Roberto Firmino as Liverpool’s departure is confirmed.

As he prepares to depart Liverpool, Michael Edwards has given a subtle hint that Roberto Firmino is his favorite player.

Edwards will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after opting not to extend his current contract, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards joined the Reds in November 2011 and has since played a vital role in their recruiting and ascent to the top.

During his time at Liverpool, the 42-year-old was responsible for bringing in players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Sadio Mane.

His ability to recoup substantial payments for peripheral players, such as Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster, has been a major value to the club.

Edwards will stay at the club until the summer, overseeing the transition of his replacement, Julian Ward, who is now the assistant sporting director.

Edwards said in his departure message to Liverpool fans that he prefers not to identify his favorite player, but he couldn’t help but give fans a hint in his farewell letter.

He expressed himself as follows: “”Who was/is your favorite player?” is another question I’m frequently asked.

I won’t even attempt to answer that question because it is really tough. All I’ll say is that my dog’s name is Bobby.” “I wish Michael and his amazing family all the best for whatever they want to do next,” Jurgen Klopp stated of Edwards’ departure.

“I know he’s not leaving right away or in a hurry, which is OK; we still have time to work together.” If we continue to be as fortunate and blessed as we have been thus far, we may be able to create even more memorable memories for our club in the time remaining.

“During my time at LFC, he has been a continuous presence, and his contribution to our success is obvious to all.”

“I have complete faith in Mike Gordon and the rest of the ownership group’s plans for the future. Julian and I have collaborated extensively since he took on the post of loans and pathway manager, and even more so in his expanded capacity during the last year.

“We have a lot of them. “Summary comes to an end.”