All Athletes Competing in Tokyo 2020 for the USA Olympic Basketball Team

The USA Olympic Basketball Team, led by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, is attempting to win a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this month.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry both declined to participate in the Olympics, while James Harden was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury suffered in June.

Despite their absences, the lineup is loaded with All-Stars, with only Durant and former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green remaining from the 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning team in Rio de Janeiro.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, was also a member of the 2012 Olympic gold-medal-winning squad in London.

Durant, who led Team USA in scoring in both 2012 and 2016, has the highest average of 19.4 points per game and the second-best total of 311 points in Olympic history.

Green, who won two NBA championships with Durant, appeared in all eight of the United States’ Olympic games in 2016.

Lillard, along with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, is an NBA All-Star making his Olympic debut.

The only players on the 12-man roster who have never been picked for the All-Star Game are San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee, and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Johnson and McGee, a three-time NBA champion, were called up as replacements last week when Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal withdrew from the squad due to calf injuries and COVID-19 health and safety procedures, respectively.

On Friday, July 16, Lillard told The Associated Press, “I think coming into something like this, you know that things might come up, especially coming off of a pandemic and the chance of guys testing positive.”

“Injuries occur. People change their minds. You basically go into it knowing what you’re going to get.

"But I think our main goal was to come here and bond as a team, get our bodies moving, and get in condition so we could compete."