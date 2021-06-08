Alistair Rawlinson breaks his ankle in a fall in Windsor.

After breaking his ankle in a fall at Windsor on Monday evening, Alistair Rawlinson faces a prolonged layoff.

In the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap, Rawlinson also suffered four cracked ribs and a bruised hip in the incident around two furlongs out.

Centurion Song, ridden by George Buckell, was killed when his mount Diligent Lady fell.

Both jockeys received treatment on the track before being transferred to the hospital for further evaluation.

Rawlinson was the loser out of the two. He is trained by Mick Appleby of Rutland, who provided an update on his condition.

“I chatted with him. He has a shattered ankle as well as four damaged ribs. His hip is swollen and painful, but he was fortunate. “It appeared to be a nasty fall,” Appleby said.

“I believe he will require an operation to place steel in his ankle.

“I expect him to be gone for very some time.”

Buckell appears to have avoided significant harm and is expected to return to racing later this week.

“George is in perfect health. His neck hurts a little, but X-rays came back clear,” his agent, Simon Dodds, said.

“He’ll be getting some physiotherapy at Oaksey House.” If he passes his medical, he expects to be back in action this week.

“He wishes Ali the best of luck and hopes he is doing well.”