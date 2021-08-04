Alisson signs a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Alisson Becker has signed a new contract with Liverpool until 2027, making him the latest player to pledge his future to the club.

During his three years on Merseyside after joining for £65 million from Roma, the Brazil international has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

Alisson was a key member of Liverpool’s Champions League-winning team in 2019, collecting UEFA’s first-ever ‘Yashin Award’ for goalkeepers for his efforts during the Reds’ victorious European campaign.

The former Roma man then went on to help Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, winning by 18 points.

When he nodded home the game-winning goal against West Brom in May, he became the first goalie in Anfield history to score a goal as the Reds pushed for a top-three finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool had been hoping to sign the Selecao goalkeeper to a new contract this summer and were able to accomplish it on Wednesday evening after friendly talks with his representation in recent weeks.

As Liverpool continues to reward their biggest talents with new contracts, Alisson joins Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho as crucial personnel who have just signed long-term deals with the club.

Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Harvey Elliott are among the players who have signed new contracts so far this summer.

Liverpool will now pursue new contracts for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Sadio Mane, despite exploratory negotiations with captain Jordan Henderson proving fruitless thus far.