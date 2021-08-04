Alisson reveals his choice to sign a deal with Liverpool with a “incredible” admission.

Alisson Becker claimed he made the decision to sign a new Liverpool deal easily.

On Wednesday, the Brazil international signed new terms at the Reds’ Evian training camp, extending his tenure at Anfield until 2027.

Liverpool had been desperate to tie down the most expensive goalkeeper in club history, and their proactive pursuit of retaining their top players this summer has continued with the signings of Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts.

When it became clear that Liverpool intended to keep him beyond his previous contract, the former Roma man claims he didn’t have to ponder long about committing his long-term future to the club.

“I don’t think I wasted too much time thinking about that,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s something we’ve just created in the last three years, the faith and trust that I have in the club and that the club has in me.

“My family and I are really content here. My children are settled in England, a different country, but they are growing up as such.

“As a result, we are really pleased. I’m relieved that I’ll be able to continue working here and do a decent job.

“So, I’m pretty glad I made this decision — it wasn’t difficult for me.”

“Since I arrived here, I’ve started to win trophies with this fantastic team, with this amazing group,” Alisson continued. In football, and in my life, I began to grow in a variety of ways.

“As well as my family. Ray, the team manager, once said to me about his family, “Happy wife, happy life.” My wife is really content here in England; she is content for my children, me, and herself.

“We’ve found a purpose in our lives here, and I’m ecstatic to keep wearing this shirt.”

When Alisson headed home a key winner at West Brom in May to keep Liverpool’s top-four aspirations alive, he became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a goal. The Reds finished third on the last day.

And his new contract is just reward for his remarkable form since joining Liverpool for £65 million three years ago.

