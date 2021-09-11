Alisson responds to Brazil’s decision to reverse its ban ahead of Liverpool’s match against Leeds.

Alisson Becker has reacted to the news that Brazilian players would be allowed to play in this weekend’s Premier League games, which include Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Brazilian Football Association, along with Mexico, Paraguay, and Chile, had requested that FIFA apply its five-day rule, preventing players who had failed to report for international duty from representing their clubs this weekend.

This came after the Premier League as a whole decided not to release players for international matches against red-list countries.

FIFA has now stated that those member associations have dropped their concerns after extensive conversations with the governing body.

Alisson and Fabinho will both be fit for Sunday’s match at Elland Road, but Roberto Firmino will be unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

The Reds goalkeeper posted a ‘praying’ emoji on social media in response to the news, and he now looks poised to start against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“Honestly, I feel awful because I want to play for my national team, I want to play for Liverpool,” the 28-year-old said after learning that Brazilian players would not be freed for international service last month.

“I don’t want to be punished for making a decision, but based on what I’ve learned, it isn’t really a decision. We can’t make too many decisions right now.”

Fabinho, a midfielder for the Brazilian national team, spoke out about the ban earlier this week, telling ESPN Brasil, “It’s a terrible position, because we want to defend our country, we want to play for the Brazilian squad.”

“However, I don’t believe it’s simply between the club and the national team. It’s a government rule, and I don’t believe the English FA can modify it.

“Right now, we players are in the center of this kind of conflict, with little to do. Because it was decided by the Premier League not to release us.

“On the one hand, we understand because I’d have to stay in a hotel for ten days on the way back. Maybe three games will be lost. And 10 days is all it takes to loose your game rhythm. As a result, it’s difficult.

“However, we also understand the national team’s perspective, which is that the national team cannot.”

“The summary comes to an end.”