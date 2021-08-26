Alisson reacts to Liverpool’s squad decision amid Brazil fears by saying, “I feel horrible.”

Alisson has expressed his regret over Liverpool’s decision to keep him out of Brazil’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Premier League teams have unanimously resolved not to release players for international matches in nations on the UK’s red-list, with Brazil being one of them.

Players will not have to quarantine for 10 days when they return to England as a result of this decision.

Roberto Firmino and Fabinho are also expected to miss out after being selected for Brazil’s forthcoming matches against Chile, Argentina, and Peru.

Only the Argentina match will be held in Brazil, despite the fact that Chile and Peru are also on the red list.

Alisson expressed his disappointment at not being able to play for his country, saying, “Honestly, I feel awful because I want to play for my national team, I want to play for Liverpool.”

“I don’t want to be punished for making a decision, but based on what I’ve learned, it isn’t really a decision. We can’t make too many decisions right now.”

Mohamed Salah, another Liverpool player, will be hampered by the fact that Egypt is currently on the travel blacklist.

Liverpool has written to the Egyptian FA, requesting permission for Salah to play in Egypt’s second World Cup qualifier, which will take place on September 5 in Gabon, which is not on the red list.

Salah’s club, though, does not want him to fly to Egypt for any training or for the World Cup qualifier against Angola on September 2.