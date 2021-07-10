Alisson ponders a significant decision, but the reality about Liverpool and Manchester City remains.

Many of Liverpool’s best players are presently competing for their national teams in international tournaments, with Euro 2020 and the Copa America scheduled to end tomorrow.

England is in the final versus Italy, with Jordan Henderson’s side on the verge of capturing their first championship in 55 years.

Brazil, on the other hand, has Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Alisson Becker in their lineup, and they recently qualified for the final after overcoming Peru 1-0, but the latter has shockingly fallen down the pecking order.

Although Alisson has long been regarded as Brazil’s number one, Ederson appears to have been upgraded to the position for the duration of the competition.

Up to this point, Brazil has played five matches, with Alisson starting two of them; the first and third matches were against Venezuela and Columbia, respectively.

Ederson, on the other hand, has started three times, including both of the team’s recent knockout matches. It’s unclear who Tite will pick for the forthcoming final, with Alisson maybe being preserved for the big occasion.

When comparing the two in terms of shot-stopping, there is a clear winner based on the last four football seasons. It’s tough to accurately quantify a goalkeeper’s impact, but Expected Goals (xG) can be used to get a sense of what’s going on.

By examining factors such as shot placement, XG provides insight into the chances of an attempt being scored, and it tends to provide an accurate evaluation of whether a team deserved fewer or more goals based on their shots.

Goalkeepers can employ post-shot xG since it focuses on shots that strike the target and considers the quality and trajectory of the shot, thereby linking to shot-stopping.

Based on the shots on target he’s faced in the Premier League and Serie A since 2017, Alisson was anticipated to concede roughly 126.2 goals, yet he’s only conceded 104, excluding own goals.

That essentially indicates he’s saved more shots than the average goalkeeper, outperforming expectations by 22.2 goals.

On the other side, Ederson has been. The summary comes to a close.