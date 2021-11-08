Alisson Becker’s role in all three Liverpool goals against West Ham is criticized by Stan Collymore.

Stan Collymore, a former Liverpool striker, believes Alisson Becker is to blame for all three goals surrendered against West Ham.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 by the London Stadium in a Premier League match on Sunday evening, spoiling their unblemished start to the season.

Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run came to an end thanks to an Alisson own goal, a Pablo Fornals strike, and a Kurt Zouma header.

Liverpool will enter the international break in fourth place in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Chelsea, following their defeat.

Collymore has argued that Alisson could be to blame for all three Liverpool goals, but he has also named two other players who should have done more to prevent one of the goals in London.

“I don’t believe Liverpool overestimated the threat West Ham posed, but I do believe they had flaws in their game,” Collymore told Empire of the Kop.

“It wasn’t Alisson’s greatest performance in a Liverpool shirt, and all three goals could have been handled better.”

“To begin with, there was the own goal, and then you could be cruel and say he could have had a stronger hand on the strike for the second goal.”

“And then there’s the third goal, where the corner comes all the way across and he follows the ball line.”

“Now, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane could have, and arguably should have, made a bigger effort to win the ball.

“However, Alisson is pursuing and following the ball rather than keeping on his line at that point.”