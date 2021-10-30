Alisson Becker was rated as excellent by Liverpool players, but he was rated as mediocre by Brighton players.

Excellent first-half stops to keep March out and turn a Bissouma shot onto the post, then no chance with the unexpected goal. Lallana was stopped again after the break. This is an outstanding performance.

Forward-thinking, but frequently caught off guard by the rampaging Curucella. Too often, quality is inadequate.

Not as composed as he was against United, and he can be a little sloppy at times, especially with his distribution and decision-making.

Defended resolutely, refusing to be intimidated by Trossard. Salah received a nice cross-field pass in the build-up to the opening, but he was under a lot of pressure in the second half.

As Brighton caused problems on the offensive, there were few options to fully move forward. Set-piece delivery is also lacking.

He took his goal nicely, but he was too often overshadowed by Bissouma’s flying midfield. After the break, it was difficult to keep Brighton at bay due to poor positioning.

The youngster had a difficult first half, with too many blind alleys, and it didn’t get much better after the break. Subbed.

Until he was forced to declare defeat due to a leg injury. Subbed.

Good assist for the opener, and worried the Brighton defense every time he had the ball at his feet in the second half, which wasn’t often. Despite a close call on a goal that was disallowed, the scoring streak has come to an end.

Although guilty of a terrible miss, he connected up nicely with the play and supplied an extra body in midfield when needed in the first half. The second half, however, saw a significant drop in standards.

The second goal was a wonderful header, and it was unfortunate that another was chalked off after pushing Sanchez. Throughout the second half, I worked hard and continued to progress.

Mane’s header came from a wonderful cross, but it didn’t have nearly the same impact in the second half.

I took a few steps back and ran around a bit.

On his first Premier League appearance of the season, he had just enough time to be booked.