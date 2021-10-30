Alisson Becker and the perplexing case of Brighton’s visit to Liverpool.

With all due respect, Brighton’s trip to Liverpool is unlikely to be considered a highlight of the Premier League season.

The game, though, has taken on another significance for Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

In August 2018, the Brazilian, in only his second appearance for his new club at Anfield, demonstrated the two main qualities that had motivated Liverpool to pay £65 million for his services the month before.

With an outrageous flick over the head of Anthony Knockaert from well outside his penalty area, Alisson demonstrated his confidence with the ball at his feet, before proving he was just as capable with his hands with a fine save late on to deny Pascal Gross and ensure a 1-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Brighton’s next trip to Anfield the following season was a little different, with the Reds leading 2-0 when Alisson sprinted out of his area, handled the ball, and was swiftly ejected. The opponents scored from a free-kick past Adrian, but Liverpool held on for a narrow victory.

Caoimhin Kelleher was in goal for Brighton’s sole league victory at the stadium, a 1-0 win in February, with Alisson missing due to illness.

Brighton should expect to have to find a way past Alisson for the first time at Anfield, after facing three goalkeepers on their last two visits.

Given the evidence of his previous two games, the Brazilian is arguably in some of his best form of his Liverpool career.

Alisson made a succession of crucial saves in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, as the Reds threatened to stumble amid the Wanda Metropolitano atmosphere.

Even during the famous 5-0 thrashing of bitter North West rivals Manchester United last Saturday, the goalkeeper made a slew of excellent saves to retain his clean sheet and deny the home side any hope of a comeback.

This afternoon’s shutout will be his 50th in the top level, equal Bruce Grobbelaar’s record of 109 appearances.

Only Pepe Reina (92 games) and Ray Clemence (95 games) have kept more league clean sheets in a shorter amount of time. “The summary has come to an end.”