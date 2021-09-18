Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah both had fantastic games against Crystal Palace for Liverpool.

In the second half, he excelled when consistently off his line and saving from the dangerous Eduoard. He pawed an early Zaha effort on to the post, gripped a deflected Ward drive, and excelled when regularly off his line and saving from the dangerous Eduoard.

As an emergency right-back, he was tough on the defensive end while also providing a forward outlet. I managed to avoid being arrested.

At first, he was jittery, but he proved his worth by fending off Zaha and stopping Benteke. Added to the game in the second half.

Up against Benteke, he was busier than usual, but he kept his cool. Following his return, he was subjected to the most thorough investigation possible.

Defensively, it was difficult to deal with Ayew, but the team surged forward frequently, and corner deliveries were the source of the first two goals. Booked.

Spent much of the first half probing from the Palace area’s edge, but was forced to play more defensively in the second half as the visitors pressed. Steady.

With a volley, forced a wonderful stop from Guaita and added energy to the right side of midfield. I’ve been booked and subbed.

Passing was accurate and imaginative, and he got into nice positions, forcing a superb save from Guaita with a header, but he was clumsy in the tackle at times. Substitution was necessary due to an injury.

Mane’s opener came from a header, which was always threatening. Applause for assisting Milner in the second half, then slammed in the second and corner for the third. Booked.

In the early minutes, he was off target with a header and an angled drive, and he was also guilty of a terrible mistake from four yards. In the second half, he didn’t do anything. Subbed.

Henderson received a good cross but tried to shrug off Palace players’ close attention until pouncing for the opener. In the second half, he gained confidence.

As Palace rushed, they were forced into a primarily defensive effort, and smashed in a fantastic volley for third.

In a brilliant cameo, one shot deflected wide.

For the Belgian, these are the minutes.